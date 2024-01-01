Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations

As the world ushered in the New Year 2024, several cities in Ontario, Canada, welcomed their first newborns. The first birth of the year was recorded in Brampton, followed by joyous occasions in Mississauga, York Region, Scarborough, Vaughan, and Toronto.

Brampton’s First Arrival of 2024

At the stroke of midnight, Guneet Kaur gave birth to a baby girl at Brampton Civic Hospital. The baby, weighing eight pounds and six ounces, brought cheer and celebrations for the family and the hospital staff. The William Osler Health System extended their warm wishes to the new parents.

Midnight Jubilations Across Ontario

In Mississauga, a baby boy named Antonio made his grand entry twelve seconds past midnight at Credit Valley Hospital, becoming the city’s first baby of 2024. The joy was doubled for parents Stephanie and Tino as Antonio is the first grandchild on both sides of their family. At Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, York Region welcomed its first baby of the year, a boy named Lucas, born at 12:14 a.m. Scarborough Health Network also announced the birth of their first baby of 2024, born at the same time.

Continuing Celebrations in Vaughan and Toronto

In Vaughan, Mia was born 17 minutes past midnight at Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital. Parents Vic and Katie from Maple, Ontario, were overjoyed at her arrival. Etobicoke General Hospital in Brampton welcomed another baby at 12:32 a.m., while Toronto’s Mount Sinai Hospital greeted its first baby of 2024, named Botelho, who arrived at 12:37 a.m.

The new beginnings marked by these births brought a festive spirit to the hospitals and families involved. Each birth, a story of hope and joy, set a positive and cheerful tone for the year ahead. As the cities celebrated these precious arrivals, the news release concluded with a redirection to the BCE.ca website for feedback on accessibility and acceptance of terms and conditions.