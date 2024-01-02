en English
Ontario Boosts Cannabis Store Cap Amid Renewed Legalization Efforts in South Dakota

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Ontario Boosts Cannabis Store Cap Amid Renewed Legalization Efforts in South Dakota

In a decisive move to rival the successes of its western counterparts, Ontario has declared its intention to ramp up the provincial store limit for cannabis retailers. The cap is now set at 150, a notable increase from the previous limit of 75. This initiative aligns Ontario with the likes of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, provinces that have successfully curtailed the illicit cannabis market.

Ontario’s Revised Regulations

The amendment comes to Ontario Regulation 468/18 under the Cannabis Licence Act 2018. This change allows licensed retail cannabis operators and their affiliates to operate an increased number of stores. High Tide Inc., a significant player in the cannabis retail sector, has hailed this development. They predict that it will inject a fresh wave of vitality into Ontario’s cannabis retail market.

As of July 2023, the 50 Canna Cabana stores in Ontario reported an average annual run rate that outstripped their provincial peers by 3-4 times. The additional 100 locations that the new cap allows will likely boost revenues and the growth trajectory. With this move, High Tide’s long-term growth target has now leaped to 300 bricks-and-mortar stores in Canada.

South Dakota’s Legalization Efforts

Meanwhile, in South Dakota, a renewed push for cannabis legalization is gathering steam. State officials have given the green light to collect signatures for a 2024 marijuana legalization ballot initiative. This renewed effort represents the third attempt at legalization through the ballot in South Dakota. The state’s previous endeavours encountered several hurdles, including a court challenge that annulled a 2020 majority vote for legalization.

California’s Legislative Adjustments

On the other hand, California is mulling over legislative changes to simplify the permitting process for cannabis cultivation and sales. The state’s focus appears to be on bolstering small businesses. With the transition from provisional to annual licenses, California recognizes the need to streamline environmental reviews.

Concurrently, there’s a growing buzz around investment opportunities in cannabis. Expert opinion suggests that the market has reached its nadir and is primed for growth. In this light, certain cannabis stocks are being spotlighted as having high potential for profit.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

