Canada

Online Exam Irregularities Stir Concerns Among Parents and Teachers in Calgary

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Online Exam Irregularities Stir Concerns Among Parents and Teachers in Calgary

In the city of Calgary, an unforeseen circumstance has stirred concern among parents and educators. This involves irregularities discovered during the online diploma exams, specifically the English Language Arts (ELA) 30-1 Part A. The Calgary Board of Education (CBE), in acknowledging the issue, highlighted discrepancies between the printed materials, audio files, and the digital platform. This led to a wave of confusion among the students who were utilizing both resources during the examination.

Alberta Education’s Stance

Alberta Education, in response to the situation, confirmed that the prompts on the digital platform should be the primary resource for the students. They also stated that efforts were initiated to minimize any impact on the students due to these inconsistencies. Additionally, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides was informed of these discrepancies and consequently directed staff to investigate the issues in order to improve the consistency of digital assessments.

Not Just Question Discrepancies

One of the parents, who also happens to be a teacher and chose to remain anonymous, reported that the problems were not confined to the question discrepancies alone. According to them, some students had access to digital tools like spell check, while others did not. This, in turn, could potentially tilt the scale in favour of students who had access to these tools. Added to this was the frustration of delays experienced by students in accessing the exam system.

Assurance from CBE and Minister Nicolaides

Responding to these concerns, the CBE stated that it merely administers the exams for the province and works in collaboration to support provincial assessments. Minister Nicolaides, on the other hand, assured that all exams would be graded according to the province’s standards, despite the challenges posed by the discrepancies. While this assurance is a step in the right direction, it is evident that the stakeholders involved need to work closely to prevent such irregularities from recurring and affecting the students’ academic future.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

