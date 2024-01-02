Oneida Nation Councillor Ursula Doxtator Accused of Defrauding Indian Day Schools Survivor

Ursula Doxtator, a 54-year-old band councillor of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, is mired in criminal charges, accused of defrauding a survivor of Canada’s infamous Indian Day Schools system. The Middlesex OPP apprehended Doxtator on November 24, following a thorough two-month probe into a fraud complaint.

Criminal Charges and Alleged Fraud

Doxtator is confronted with charges of fraud over $5,000 and the use of a forged document. Central to the charges is an alleged operation where a victim was misled about the amount of a settlement cheque arising from the Indian Day Schools class-action lawsuit, resulting in the misappropriation of $150,000. The fraud further extended to the use of a forged cheque at a bank.

Response from the Oneida Nation Council

The accusations against Doxtator are yet to be substantiated in court and do not pertain to her official duties as a band councillor. Oneida Chief Todd Cornelius, in alignment with the council’s code of ethics, has suspended Doxtator for the time being. Despite the severe charges, Doxtator’s information remains listed on the Oneida council page, where she is accountable for language, housing, and membership.

Indian Day Schools and the Settlement

The Indian Day Schools, operational from the late 1870s until the 1990s, were part of a system that aimed at the assimilation of Indigenous youths. This was achieved by separating them from their language and culture, leading to reported cases of abuse. Survivors of these schools were eligible for compensation payments as part of a $1.27 billion settlement. Doxtator is scheduled for a court appearance on January 10.