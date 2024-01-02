en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Oneida Nation Councillor Ursula Doxtator Accused of Defrauding Indian Day Schools Survivor

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
Oneida Nation Councillor Ursula Doxtator Accused of Defrauding Indian Day Schools Survivor

Ursula Doxtator, a 54-year-old band councillor of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, is mired in criminal charges, accused of defrauding a survivor of Canada’s infamous Indian Day Schools system. The Middlesex OPP apprehended Doxtator on November 24, following a thorough two-month probe into a fraud complaint.

Criminal Charges and Alleged Fraud

Doxtator is confronted with charges of fraud over $5,000 and the use of a forged document. Central to the charges is an alleged operation where a victim was misled about the amount of a settlement cheque arising from the Indian Day Schools class-action lawsuit, resulting in the misappropriation of $150,000. The fraud further extended to the use of a forged cheque at a bank.

Response from the Oneida Nation Council

The accusations against Doxtator are yet to be substantiated in court and do not pertain to her official duties as a band councillor. Oneida Chief Todd Cornelius, in alignment with the council’s code of ethics, has suspended Doxtator for the time being. Despite the severe charges, Doxtator’s information remains listed on the Oneida council page, where she is accountable for language, housing, and membership.

Indian Day Schools and the Settlement

The Indian Day Schools, operational from the late 1870s until the 1990s, were part of a system that aimed at the assimilation of Indigenous youths. This was achieved by separating them from their language and culture, leading to reported cases of abuse. Survivors of these schools were eligible for compensation payments as part of a $1.27 billion settlement. Doxtator is scheduled for a court appearance on January 10.

0
Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Coding for Veterans Float Wins Top Prize at Tournament of Roses Parade

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Edmonton's New Year's Eve Marred by Random Stabbings, Two Men Critically Injured

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Eve Crowding Chaos at Toronto's Union Station

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Brunswickers Plunge into 2024 with Polar Dip Tradition

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital ...
@Canada · 1 hour
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital ...
heart comment 0
British Columbia 2024: Bracing for Cost Increases Amidst Potential Interest Rate Drops

By Sakchi Khandelwal

British Columbia 2024: Bracing for Cost Increases Amidst Potential Interest Rate Drops
Premier Legault’s New Year Message Amid Quebec’s Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Premier Legault's New Year Message Amid Quebec's Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024
British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

British Columbia Welcomes First Babies of 2024
Montreal Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Man Charged, Community Mourns

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Montreal Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Man Charged, Community Mourns
Latest Headlines
World News
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
36 seconds
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
2 mins
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
2 mins
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
2 mins
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
8 mins
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
9 mins
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
Mia Tindall: A Young Torchbearer of the Royal Family's Equestrian Legacy
9 mins
Mia Tindall: A Young Torchbearer of the Royal Family's Equestrian Legacy
Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions
11 mins
Marathon Sex: A Potential Danger for Men with Heart Conditions
2024 Elections: A Global Inflection Point Amidst US-China Competition
11 mins
2024 Elections: A Global Inflection Point Amidst US-China Competition
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
11 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app