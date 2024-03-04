One City Peterborough Expands Supportive Housing, Aids 49 in Overcoming Homelessness

In a significant community effort, One City Peterborough has broadened its supportive housing program, now aiding 49 individuals transitioning from homelessness or incarceration into a stable living environment. This expansion, revealed in a recent interview with Christian Harvey, the executive director, marks a crucial step in the organization's mission to foster community inclusion for those affected by homelessness and criminalization.

Growth and Collaboration

From its humble beginnings with a single house, One City Peterborough has grown to own seven houses, with five dedicated to individuals transitioning from homelessness and two for those released from prison. This growth has been supported by collaborations with landlords and external organizations like Fourcast Addiction Services and the Elizabeth Fry Society, aiming to provide a comprehensive network of support. The initiative not only offers residents a place to live but also helps them connect with the community, access health services, and work towards their individual goals.

A Unique Housing Model

The organization's supportive housing model is distinctive, focusing on smaller, intimate living spaces rather than large, impersonal facilities. Residents have their own bedrooms while sharing common areas, fostering a sense of community and belonging. This model also allows for a degree of self-determination, with tenants contributing to the decision-making process regarding house rules and living arrangements. By owning the properties, One City removes them from the competitive rental market, making them exclusively available for those in dire need of housing.

Challenges and Future Directions

Despite its success, One City Peterborough faces challenges, primarily financial, as it operates without government funding for support services, relying instead on fundraising efforts. The organization aims to continue expanding, ideally acquiring one house per year to meet the growing need for supportive housing in Peterborough. As the program reaches its current capacity, the focus remains on creating sustainable, supportive environments for its residents, emphasizing the belief that housing is a fundamental right.

This initiative not only highlights the critical role of community and collaboration in addressing homelessness but also sets a precedent for similar efforts nationwide. By emphasizing support, community integration, and the right to housing, One City Peterborough's model offers valuable insights into effective strategies for combating homelessness and supporting vulnerable populations.