Olivut Resources Ltd. Unveils Promising Diamond Prospects at the Seahorse Project

Olivut Resources Ltd. has unveiled positive exploration results at the Seahorse Project, a joint venture with Talmora Diamond Inc. The company announced the recovery of 18 microdiamonds and one macrodiamond from sediment samples near geophysical targets. These findings, coupled with recent discoveries of other mineral deposits, suggest a promising outlook for the presence of diamondiferous kimberlite bodies of significant size.

Unearthing Diamond Prospects

The Seahorse Project, based on a combination of positive caustic fusion results, REE and TiO2 findings, 2019 drill program outcomes, and regional geological data, is considered a potential host for substantial diamond deposits. The Saskatchewan Research Council's report of the recovery of 18 microdiamonds from a mini bulk sample underlines this potential. Other indicator minerals, including garnets and picroilmenites, discovered in stream samples in the area, further highlight the favorable geological conditions for diamond deposits.

Challenges and Future Plans

The project's remote location necessitates supply by aircraft and helicopter, presenting a logistical challenge. Despite this, Olivut Resources Ltd. is steadfast in its exploration endeavors and is readying drill targets at the HOAM Project. A helimag program is proposed to finalize the drilling priority list. The company is also planning to raise additional funds to complete the HOAM work program.

COVID-19 Impact and Forward-Looking Statements

COVID-19 has had a notable impact on field programs between 2020-2022, with potential ongoing effects due to supply chain disruptions. However, Olivut Resources Ltd. remains committed to updating shareholders as more details become available. The press release includes forward-looking statements about operations and financial performance, and all scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed and approved by a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.