OLG Disburses $366,092 to North Bay, Bolstering Its Fiscal Contributions

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has made a notable payment to the city of North Bay for the fourth quarter of their fiscal year, amounting to $366,092. This substantial amount contributes to North Bay's cumulative total of $1,115,472 received during the current fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Since the inauguration of the gaming site in North Bay in March 2022, the city has received a total of $2,731,628 in payments from the OLG.

OLG's Policy of Sharing Proceeds

These payments are a direct result of OLG's policy of sharing proceeds from casino gaming with host communities throughout Ontario. The distribution is based on a standardized formula that directly relates to the gaming revenue of the site. The policy aims to support robust and healthy communities by offering local employment and reinvesting in the province.

Emphasis on Community Reinvestment

Peter Bethlenfalvy, the Minister of Finance, has highlighted the contributions as key to supporting strong community development. He underscored that 100 percent of OLG's profits are reinvested back into Ontario, a clear demonstration of the organization's commitment to utilizing gaming revenues for the benefit of local communities and the province at large.

Impact on Other Communities

OLG's fiscal contributions extend beyond North Bay, with other municipalities like Innisfil and Point Edward also receiving quarterly payments. These contributions have had a positive economic impact on these communities, emphasizing OLG's commitment to sharing the proceeds of casino gaming with localities hosting their casinos. The cumulative payments received by these communities since the opening of their respective casinos underscore the importance of these payments for vital programs and services benefiting Ontarians.