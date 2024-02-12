Olds College Bids Farewell to Ted Menzies: Al Kemmere Takes the Helm

Ted Menzies, a former federal politician and ex-CEO of CropLife Canada, is stepping down from his position as Board Chair of Olds College of Agriculture and Technology. The decision comes after nearly four years of service, with Menzies joining the board in July 2020 and assuming chairmanship in May 2023. Citing personal reasons, Menzies expressed confidence in the college's future as he departs.

A New Era: Al Kemmere Steps In

With Menzies' departure, the Olds College board has appointed Al Kemmere as the interim chair. A former student of the college, Kemmere brings a wealth of experience in local government and agriculture. Having joined the board in March 2022, Kemmere is no stranger to the college's mission and values. His long history of community service in the Olds area further solidifies his commitment to the college and its students.

A Legacy of Leadership

Ted Menzies leaves behind a legacy of strong leadership and dedication to Olds College. During his tenure, the college saw significant growth and development in its agricultural and technological programs. As the board embarks on the search for a new chair, they remain optimistic about the future, building on the solid foundation laid by Menzies.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Olds College

As Olds College moves forward under Al Kemmere's leadership, the focus remains on providing quality education and opportunities for its students. The college is excited about the potential for continued growth and innovation in the field of agriculture and technology. As the board searches for a new permanent chair, they are confident that the college will continue to thrive and make a lasting impact on the community.

Ted Menzies, in a farewell statement, said, "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Olds College during my time as chair. I am confident that under Al's leadership, the college will continue to grow and excel, providing students with the best possible education and opportunities in agriculture and technology."

As Olds College enters this new chapter, it does so with a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to its mission. With Al Kemmere at the helm, the college looks forward to a bright and prosperous future.

The board has initiated the recruitment process for a new permanent chair, who will be appointed by the Ministry of Advanced Education upon completion. Until then, Olds College will continue its important work under the stewardship of Al Kemmere, a dedicated and experienced leader.

In the ever-evolving landscape of agriculture and technology, Olds College stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence. With strong leadership and a commitment to its students, the college is poised to continue making a lasting impact on the community and the world.

As Ted Menzies steps down and Al Kemmere steps up, the story of Olds College is far from over. Instead, it is a new chapter in a rich tapestry of growth, learning, and discovery.