Old Growth Forest Near Ancient Forest-Chun T’oh Whudujut Park Gains Protection

In a significant victory for conservationists, the provincial government has conferred protected area status on an 83-hectare segment of old growth forest adjacent to the Ancient Forest-Chun T’oh Whudujut Provincial Park. This decision effectively safeguards the area from industrial activities, ensuring the preservation of its rich biodiversity and age-old trees.

Unyielding Advocacy for Forest Conservation

The path to protection was paved by the relentless efforts of Darwyn Coxson, a distinguished biology professor at the University of Northern B.C., and Nowell Senior, a stalwart of the Prince George hiking community. Their crusade for the old growth forest’s protection involved meticulous mapping of the area and the identification of large Western red cedars for the Big Tree Registry.

Extended Protection Beyond Surveyed Area

In a nod to the duo’s advocacy, the newly protected area stretches beyond the land surveyed by Coxson and Senior. An additional 16-hectare extension has been included, serving as a crucial wildlife corridor to the valley. Although the protection does not equal that of a Class A provincial park, it effectively bars major industrial activities, ensuring the forest’s continued survival.

Future Endeavors for Conservation

Coxson is not resting on his laurels. He is currently lobbying for the protection of a 986-hectare corridor between Ancient Forest-Chun T’oh Whudujut and Sugarbowl-Grizzly Den provincial parks. This corridor is vital for the conservation of old growth forests and caribou. Coxson is optimistic about the resilience of these ancient stands against the onslaught of climate change, provided they receive the necessary protection.