Old Auto Repair Shop to Make Way for New Residential Building in Mississauga

A transformative urban development is underway at 971 Burnhamthorpe Rd. E. in Mississauga, with plans for a six-story apartment building on the site once inhabited by VP Auto, a now-defunct auto repair shop. The project, first proposed in February 2014, fell into a state of limbo due to the previous owner's struggles in securing development partners, despite gaining approval in 2016 and again in 2020.

A Change of Ownership and Vision

The project has recently seen a resurgence, courtesy of a prospective new owner. The revised proposal suggests a departure from the original plan, which included commercial space on the ground floor. The new vision intends to convert this space into seven additional residential units, bringing a greater housing capacity to the development.

City Planners at Crossroads

The proposed changes have sparked a debate among city planners. Jaspreet Sidhu, a planner with the City of Mississauga, recommended adhering to the 2016 plan with its commercial facet. In contrast, Martin Quarcoopome of Weston Consulting argued against the economic viability of the original project.

Approval with Provisions

The revised plans have found a supporter in Ward 3 Coun. Chris Fonseca, who emphasized the benefits of the added housing without altering the building's height or footprint. The Planning and Development Committee, ultimately, approved the revised project, albeit with certain provisions.

In other development news, Edge 2, the second of Solmar Development Corp.'s trilogy at Edge Towers, has reached its full height of 40 storeys at 24 Elm St. W. in central Mississauga. The third phase, named Oro, is set to ascend 50 storeys, further transforming the city's skyline.