Okanagan Xeriscape Association Advocates Water-Wise Landscaping Amidst Climate Concerns

In the face of the harshest climatic conditions recorded in 2023, the Okanagan Xeriscape Association is championing the adoption of water-wise landscaping—a solution to conserve water while cultivating vibrant gardens. The association's comprehensive online resource provides guidance to garden enthusiasts, enabling the creation of lush landscapes, with reduced water and maintenance requirements.

Online Resources for Water-Wise Landscaping

The association's website is a treasure trove of information for those interested in adopting water-wise gardening. The platform features a detailed plant database, essential for creating low-resource gardens, and a blog titled 'On the Dry Side.' The blog serves as a platform for invaluable discussions on topics related to xeriscaping, further aiding individuals in their sustainable gardening journey.

Okanagan WaterWise: Conserve Indoor Water Consumption

In addition to outdoor water conservation, the Okanagan Basin Water Board's initiative, Okanagan WaterWise, shares tips for reducing indoor water consumption. This initiative supplements the association's efforts, ensuring a holistic approach to water conservation in the region.

Gardening Into The Future: Celebrating 100 Years of the Kelowna Garden Club

Adding to the wave of sustainable gardening, the Kelowna Garden Club is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary with an event on February 24. Titled 'Gardening Into The Future,' the event emphasizes sustainable gardening in the face of a changing climate. It gives garden enthusiasts a chance to hear from dynamic speakers on sustainable practices and provides an opportunity to adapt and evolve their gardening techniques.

Collaboration and Support: Make Water Work Campaign

The Okanagan Xeriscape Association acknowledges the financial support received from the Okanagan Basin Water Board. Their joint efforts have facilitated the Make Water Work campaign, aiming to promote water conservation in the region. Sigrie Kendrick, a master gardener and executive director of the association, stresses the importance of making water-conscious choices to tackle climate-related concerns.