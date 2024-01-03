Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break

In a critical development, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has issued a Water Quality Advisory for residents located south of Gawne Road along Naramata Road up to the City of Penticton limits, including Nuttall Road. The advisory, which is a result of a water line break that occurred on Tuesday morning, will remain in place until further notice. The move is considered a precautionary measure to ensure public safety in the wake of this unexpected event.

Discolored Water and Preventive Measures

Residents in the affected area may experience discolored water or sediment. To address this, they are advised to run a cold water tap, preferably an outside tap or garden hose, until the water appears clear. This procedure is considered an effective method to remove any potential contaminants that might have entered the water supply as a result of the line break.

Understanding a Water Quality Advisory

RDOS has clarified that a Water Quality Advisory is a step below a Boil Water Notice, but certain groups are advised to take additional precautions. These groups include individuals with compromised immune systems, infants and children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses. These vulnerable populations may want to consider boiling water or using bottled water to avoid potential health risks associated with the consumption of potentially contaminated water.

Responsibilities of Business Owners and Facility Operators

Business owners and operators of public facilities, such as bed and breakfasts, are required to inform their customers of the advisory. This step is necessary to ensure that everyone is aware of the situation and can take the necessary precautions to safeguard their health until the advisory is lifted.