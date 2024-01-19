Ojibways of Onigaming Joins Land Defence Alliance Amid Sovereignty and Environmental Concerns

In a momentous move, the Ojibways of Onigaming, under the leadership of Chief Jeff Copenace, have pledged their solidarity with the Land Defence Alliance. This coalition of First Nations represents a collective response to escalating emergencies and perceived threats to their sovereignty, predominantly stemming from mining projects. The unity expressed by these communities, spanning Asubpeeschoseewagong (Grassy Narrows), Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake), Wapekeka, Muskrat Dam, and Neskantaga, exemplifies their unwavering resolve to safeguard their treaty land from mining and exploration.

Onigaming's Fight Against External Threats

Onigaming has battled against a series of devastating adversities since declaring a state of emergency in 2014. The community has mourned 32 deaths, a tragic testament to the crises they face, which extend beyond their territorial boundaries to encompass social and health emergencies, such as suicide and drug epidemics. Simultaneously, they confront potential environmental hazards posed by mineral sector companies, which threaten their vital water sources.

Unsuccessful Engagements with Government

Efforts to engage with Ontario Premier Doug Ford have yielded no positive results, with even an offer for a meeting with the Indigenous Affairs Minister being rebuffed. This perceived indifference by the government is a source of deep frustration for the First Nations leaders, who argue that their welfare is being overshadowed by the interests of resource extraction.

Indigenous Unity for Future Generations

The leaders of these First Nations communities emphasize their commitment to standing united against colonialism and oppression. This alliance serves as a resolute statement of their shared intention to protect their lands and ensure the wellbeing of future generations. They accuse the Ontario government of failing to honor treaty partnerships and prioritizing resource extraction over the welfare of Indigenous communities. The Ojibways of Onigaming joining the Land Defence Alliance symbolizes a strengthening of this united front, amplifying their collective voice in defense of their rights, lands, and future.