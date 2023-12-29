en English
Business

Oil Prices Set for Largest Annual Dip Since 2020 Amid Global Market Uncertainties

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:44 am EST
As 2023 draws to a close, the global oil market is bracing for its largest annual decline since 2020, with Brent crude oil and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) showing marginal growth. Despite the turmoil of the Israel-Hamas war and OPEC+ production cuts, Brent crude is inching towards $78 per barrel, around $8 lower than its value at the beginning of the year. The Bloomberg commodities index also demonstrates a 10% decrease over the last year, marking a significant dip in oil prices.

Supply Surges and Demand Concerns

Concurrent with the fall in oil prices is a surge in supply from non-OPEC+ countries. U.S. crude production has reached record levels, contributing to burgeoning stockpiles, especially at Cushing, Oklahoma, where inventories have risen for 11 consecutive weeks. This increased supply, combined with concerns about slowing demand, has imposed downward pressure on oil prices.

Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Routes

Adding to the market’s turbulence, geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea have altered shipping routes. Container ships and crude tankers have been redirected to avoid attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, leading to longer voyages and potential disruption of global oil supplies.

Canadian Economy and Environmental Concerns

Meanwhile, in Canada, an alliance of Quebec unions has brokered salary agreements with the provincial government. Canadian small businesses are also displaying a slight surge in optimism, a welcome respite amid economic uncertainties. However, concerns persist due to high costs and reduced consumer demand. Glencore’s recent acquisition of Teck Resources’ coal business has ignited environmental concerns, prompting calls for the Canadian federal government to guarantee that taxpayers are not saddled with potential cleanup costs.

As the year concludes, all eyes are on the oil market’s performance in 2024. Predictions for the coming year are cautiously optimistic, with potential interest rate cuts and a weakening dollar potentially bolstering oil demand. Yet, as 2023 has demonstrated, the global oil market remains susceptible to geopolitical tensions, economic shifts, and unpredictable supply and demand dynamics.

Business Canada Energy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

