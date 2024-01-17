Ogen's Strategic Sale: A Promising Investment Opportunity in the Cannabis Market

Ogen, a familiar name in the cannabis industry, has launched a strategic sales opportunity under the management of the Receiver. This sale features the brand's acclaimed trademarks, innovative intellectual property, a broad array of product stock-keeping units (SKUs), and a unique collection of cannabis genetics. The transaction is being conducted through the Canadian Cannabis Exchange (CCX) platform, a move designed to optimize value for all parties involved.

The Brand and Its Reach

The Ogen brand sale also includes the company's marketing strategies, campaigns, and social media accounts, which command a following of approximately 13,000. The brand's strong presence in the cannabis market, bolstered by its extensive range of products and innovative campaigns, has made it a respected name in the industry.

The SKU and Genetic Portfolio

The SKU sale boasts 77 SKUs that span eight provinces, demonstrating Ogen's robust presence in the Canadian market. The product range includes pre-rolls, dried flower, and milled flower. Ogen's genetic portfolio, cultivated over a five-year pheno-hunting process, comprises 13 cannabis strains backed by historical potency results, rooted clones, and seeds. This comprehensive portfolio represents a significant investment opportunity within the Canadian cannabis market.

Role of Canadian Cannabis Exchange (CCX)

The CCX, a wholesale distribution channel in the legal cannabis market, bridges the gap between licensed producers, buyers, and sellers. It has facilitated over 100,000 kg of flower and extract transactions with more than 600 licensed producers. The CCX is at the forefront of this comprehensive sale, aiming to maximize value and streamline the transaction process.

Ogen's strategic sale presents an attractive investment opportunity within the Canadian cannabis market, offering a chance to acquire a well-established brand with a rich product line and unique genetics.