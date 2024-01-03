en English
Canada

Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP’s Body Armour Expired

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Officer Safety at Risk: Over 20% of RCMP’s Body Armour Expired

Canada’s famed law enforcement agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), finds itself in a precarious situation. Approximately 4,000 of its 18,595 units of hard body armour (HBA)—over 20% of its total inventory—are expired, thus potentially compromising officer safety. A document tabled in Parliament that answered queries from Conservative MP Kelly McCauley revealed the issue, sparking a wave of criticism and concern over the RCMP’s operational challenges.

Operational Challenges at the RCMP

The expired vests are symptomatic of broader concerns about the RCMP’s operational challenges, which include inadequate procurement practices, delays in equipment replacement, and a lack of comprehensive inventory tracking. This raises questions about the RCMP’s commitment to officer safety, with the force facing accusations of not taking the issue seriously.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Delays

The RCMP attributed the delays in replacing the expired vests to supply chain disruptions caused by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine. The force is reportedly due to sign a multi-year HBA replacement deal in early 2024 and expects a delivery of 1,654 vests by the end of April. However, this delay has been heavily criticized by experts, who deem it inexplicable.

Officer Misconduct and Controversies

Compounding these challenges, the RCMP has been embroiled in a series of controversies involving allegations of harassment, discrimination, and excessive use of force among its officers. These issues have cast a shadow over the force’s reputation. Despite calls for a national inquiry into the RCMP’s conduct being largely ignored, questions persist about the government’s handling of these matters.

Canada Law Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

