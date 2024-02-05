OC Transpo Introduces On-Demand Bus Service in Innovative Pilot Project

In a pioneering initiative, OC Transpo, Ottawa's public transit service, has embarked on a pilot project offering on-demand bus services in Blackburn Hamlet. The service, operational every Sunday between 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and on select holidays, facilitates same-day and next-day bookings via a smartphone app or a call to OC Transpo's customer service.

Efficient Use of Resources

The on-demand service repurposes idle Para Transpo minibuses, a conscious strategy to maximize resource utilization. With an 80-vehicle fleet owned by the city, only 44 minibuses are required for regular Para Transpo services during weekends, leaving a substantial number of vehicles underutilized. This innovative application of resources is a focused attempt to counter challenges like escalating operational costs and plummeting ridership figures that public transit systems grapple with.

Expansion of Service

Although the on-demand bus service is currently limited, plans are in place for its future expansion to include both weekend days. The success of this project could potentially lead to its rollout in other neighbourhoods across the city, thereby marking a significant shift in Ottawa's public transit services. These buses run between selected Route 28 bus stops, Blair Station, and Gloucester Centre, replacing the conventional Route 28 service on Sundays and holidays.

A Trend Catching On

The concept of on-demand bus services is not new and has been successfully implemented in other North American cities. Edmonton's on-demand service, for instance, witnessed a 50 percent increase in ridership post-launch in 2021. It appears that this trend is quickly catching on, offering a viable solution to the transit woes of the contemporary urban landscape.