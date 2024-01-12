en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Oak Bay Ranks Second on MovingWaldo’s List of Best Places to Live in Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Oak Bay Ranks Second on MovingWaldo’s List of Best Places to Live in Canada

In the realm of Canadian living, MovingWaldo, a reputable moving comparison website, has recently unveiled its list of top six places to live in the country. The compilation, based on parameters such as safety, affordability, and quality of life, heralds Oak Bay, a municipality nestled in Greater Victoria, as the second-best place in Canada.

Living in Oak Bay: The Allure of Seaside Views and Edwardian Architecture

Recognized for its picturesque beaches, breathtaking seaside views, walkability, and the charm of its Edwardian architecture, Oak Bay stands out as an embodiment of tranquil and high-quality living. The community is uniquely positioned in Western Canada, making it the only city in the region to secure a spot on MovingWaldo’s list.

Security in Oak Bay: A Safe Haven

The municipality radiates a strong sense of security, a testament to its impressively low crime severity index of 29.2, a figure that significantly undercuts the national average of 78.1. This sense of safety, coupled with the captivating appeal of local attractions such as Willows Beach, Cattle Point, and the historic Victoria Golf Club, enhances the allure of Oak Bay for prospective residents.

Affordability in Oak Bay: A Closer Look

While the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment stands at $1,738, the average property price in Oak Bay as of November 2023 is $685,542. These figures further cement Oak Bay’s position as a viable choice for individuals and families considering relocation.

Wellington County: The Reigning Champion

Despite Oak Bay’s commendable features, the number one spot on MovingWaldo’s list was clinched by Wellington County in Ontario. The county’s overall safety, low unemployment rate, and excellent accessibility were highlighted. In addition, its parks, vast green spaces, and trails designed for outdoor activities contributed to its top ranking.

Ultimately, MovingWaldo’s list serves as a comprehensive guide, spotlighting communities with conditions favorable for living. Both Oak Bay and Wellington County, with their unique attributes, offer potential residents a glimpse into the possibilities of life in these thriving Canadian communities.

0
Canada Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 seconds ago
64th Vernon Winter Carnival: A Carnival of Games Set to Enthrall Visitors
Mark your calendars for the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, ready to paint the town vibrant from February 2 to 11, with a delightful ‘Carnival of Games’ theme. An astonishing array of 145 events spread over its 10-day tenure ensures there’s something for everyone, regardless of age or interests. A Grand Celebration with Free Events
64th Vernon Winter Carnival: A Carnival of Games Set to Enthrall Visitors
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
1 hour ago
Toronto Protester Charged with Hate Crime: A Stand Against Extremism
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
1 hour ago
Alberta Government Responds to Edmonton's Homelessness Emergency Declaration
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary
35 seconds ago
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary
Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index Reflects Rising Optimism in January 2024
1 min ago
Canadian Maru Household Outlook Index Reflects Rising Optimism in January 2024
Vancouver's PuSh Festival Cancels 'The Runner' amid Geopolitical Tensions
57 mins ago
Vancouver's PuSh Festival Cancels 'The Runner' amid Geopolitical Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
6 seconds
Israel Faces Unprecedented Legal Challenge Under UN's Genocide Convention
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
8 seconds
Imminent Winter Storm Reschedules St. Charles High School Basketball Doubleheader
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
10 seconds
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024
A Testing Season for the Chargers: Uncertain Future for Mike Williams
16 seconds
A Testing Season for the Chargers: Uncertain Future for Mike Williams
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
20 seconds
2023 Minnesota Vikings: A Season of Triumphs, Setbacks, and Uncertainty
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
32 seconds
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
Dricus Du Plessis Chooses Sportsmanship Over Revenge in UFC 296 Incident
37 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis Chooses Sportsmanship Over Revenge in UFC 296 Incident
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions
52 seconds
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
1 min
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
45 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app