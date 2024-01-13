en English
Business

NXT Energy Closes Private Placement, Mork Capital to Increase Stake

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
NXT Energy Closes Private Placement, Mork Capital to Increase Stake

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a publicly traded energy company, has completed a private placement of convertible debentures totalling US$1,872,000, equivalent to approximately CAD$2,542,000. These debentures are convertible into common shares at a rate of US$0.1808 or CAD$0.25 per share, potentially resulting in an additional 10,353,982 common shares. Insiders were issued a significant 81.3% of the debentures, amounting to US$1,522,000 in aggregate value.

Investment from Mork Capital

MCAPM, LP and Michael P. Mork, collectively known as Mork Capital, were issued debentures with a principal amount of US$1,375,000, equivalent to about CAD$1,882,000. These debentures could potentially be converted into 7,605,088 common shares. However, this conversion is pending approval from NXT’s shareholders due to Mork Capital’s existing shareholdings. As of now, Mork Capital owns 14,921,233 common shares, which constitutes 19.12% of NXT’s issued shares. Should the conversion of their debentures be approved, their ownership stake could surge to approximately 26.3% of the common shares.

Board Representation

In addition to its significant financial investment, a representative from Mork Capital is slated to join NXT’s board of directors in the near future. This decision aligns with NXT’s corporate governance policies and its commitment to shareholder representation.

Debenture Conversion by Directors

All six current directors of NXT have chosen to convert their outstanding director fees as of December 31, 2023, into debentures worth US$147,000. This conversion grants them the right to acquire up to 813,053 additional common shares, further demonstrating their confidence in the company’s prospects.

The proceeds from this private placement will be channelled towards meeting the working capital requirements of the SFD survey in Turkiye and other administrative costs, including business development and marketing activities necessary to convert the existing pipeline of SFD opportunities into firm contracts.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

