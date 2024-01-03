en English
Business

Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Occupational Health and Safety Violation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Nutrien Ltd. Fined $200,000 for Occupational Health and Safety Violation

In a significant development, Nutrien Ltd., a global fertilizer producer, has been penalized a whopping $200,000 for contravening Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) regulations. The violation, which led to a worker’s grave injury, centered on the company’s failure to cover an opening in a work surface, a critical oversight posing a fall hazard for workers.

Contravention of Safety Norms

The incident transpired on September 20, 2021, at Nutrien’s Rocanville mine, located in Saskatchewan. The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, committed to eradicating workplace injuries and illnesses through various means, including education, inspections, and prosecutions, took cognizance of the case. Investigation revealed that Nutrien had neglected to provide adequate covering for a level opening and omitted to install a warning sign to alert workers of the lurking danger.

Admission of Guilt and Legal Implications

Nutrien admitted guilt in Moosomin Provincial Court, resulting in one charge being withdrawn. The company was found guilty of failing to ensure that an opening, which could potentially cause a worker to step or fall, was securely covered and marked with a warning sign about the hazard. This breach of the OHS regulations, aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the workforce, led to a worker being seriously injured after stepping into the unguarded floor opening.

Financial Fallout and a Stern Reminder

The court levied a substantial fine of nearly $143,000 on Nutrien, along with a surcharge of just over $57,000, summing up to a total of $200,000. This hefty fine serves as a stern reminder for all companies of the financial and legal implications of non-compliance with workplace safety regulations. The incident underscores the urgent need for constant vigilance and adherence to safety norms to prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future.

Business Canada Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

