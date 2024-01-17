Nunavut Premier Requests $250M for Housing amidst Rising Living Costs

In a recent plea to the Canadian federal government, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok has sought a fund of $250 million to tackle the ongoing housing deficiencies in the territory. Based in his office in Iqaluit, Akeeagok proclaimed housing as a critical focus for his administration, shedding light on the enduring inadequacy of housing that has plagued the North for years. He contended that Nunavut's inhabitants are entitled to parity in housing access as is enjoyed by residents in the rest of Canada.

Amidst National Housing Efforts

The request coincides with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Housing Minister Sean Fraser's endeavors to mitigate the housing crunch in disparate Canadian cities. Their strategy involves announcing substantial funding to augment the housing supply, thereby enhancing housing affordability. Akeeagok lauded the allocation of resources to urban centers and proposed that the requested $250 million would parallel the federal government's expenditure in other areas.

Escalating Cost of Living in Nunavut

Moreover, Premier Akeeagok broached the subject of the soaring cost of living in Nunavut, a situation worsened by the inflated prices of food and fuel. He championed for a specific exemption for Nunavut from the federal fuel levy, akin to the prerogative granted to Atlantic Canada. This exemption is justified as Nunavut's 25 communities are solely dependent on diesel and lack access to alternative power sources.

Addressing Health-Care Issues

According to Akeeagok, the lack of adequate housing has not only been a social issue but also a major health concern, causing problems due to overcrowding. The Premier asserts that addressing this housing crisis is key to solving many health-care issues in the territory. Therefore, the requested funds are not merely for constructing homes, but also for improving the overall well-being of Nunavut's residents.