Nunavut Advances Toward Greater Land Control Amidst Winter Storm Disruptions in B.C.

Canada’s northern territory of Nunavut edges closer to self-governance, as a landmark devolution agreement is near finalization. This significant undertaking signifies the transfer of control over Crown lands and waters from the federal government to the territorial government. The agreement, a product of decades-long negotiations, underlines Nunavut’s stride towards greater autonomy over its lands and resources.

The Road to Devolution

Negotiations for the devolution began as early as the 1960s, advancing in 2008 under the Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The process gained momentum in 2019 when an agreement-in-principle was signed by Trudeau’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister, Carolyn Bennett, and Nunavut’s then-premier. This agreement set a framework for settling outstanding issues and reaching a final agreement.

The devolution process is divided into five phases, each with its unique obligations and milestones. The final phase, involving the transfer of responsibilities for Crown land and natural resources, is poised for signing by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. This devolution agreement is customized to Nunavut’s circumstances and needs, mirroring similar agreements signed by the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Implications of the Devolution Agreement

Once the devolution takes effect, federal employees working with Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada will be absorbed into the territorial government. The devolution signifies Nunavut’s increasing autonomy in decision-making related to land allocation, resource management, and workforce representation.

As the details of the agreement reach the public domain, they will offer a clearer picture of Nunavut’s future path towards self-governance and how it intends to manage its vast natural resources.

Winter Storm Disruptions in B.C.

While Nunavut moves towards self-governance, another Canadian region, British Columbia (B.C.), grapples with the wrath of a severe winter storm. The storm has led to extensive disruptions, with schools closed and flights canceled across the province.

Snowfall in southeastern B.C. is predicted to lessen by Thursday morning. However, additional snow accumulation of 10 to 20 centimeters is expected in parts of Vancouver Island from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. The storm may also bring freezing rain, adding to the ongoing disruptions. Vancouver International Airport has issued a warning regarding potential impacts on flight schedules.