en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Nunavut Advances Toward Greater Land Control Amidst Winter Storm Disruptions in B.C.

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Nunavut Advances Toward Greater Land Control Amidst Winter Storm Disruptions in B.C.

Canada’s northern territory of Nunavut edges closer to self-governance, as a landmark devolution agreement is near finalization. This significant undertaking signifies the transfer of control over Crown lands and waters from the federal government to the territorial government. The agreement, a product of decades-long negotiations, underlines Nunavut’s stride towards greater autonomy over its lands and resources.

The Road to Devolution

Negotiations for the devolution began as early as the 1960s, advancing in 2008 under the Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The process gained momentum in 2019 when an agreement-in-principle was signed by Trudeau’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister, Carolyn Bennett, and Nunavut’s then-premier. This agreement set a framework for settling outstanding issues and reaching a final agreement.

The devolution process is divided into five phases, each with its unique obligations and milestones. The final phase, involving the transfer of responsibilities for Crown land and natural resources, is poised for signing by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. This devolution agreement is customized to Nunavut’s circumstances and needs, mirroring similar agreements signed by the Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Implications of the Devolution Agreement

Once the devolution takes effect, federal employees working with Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada will be absorbed into the territorial government. The devolution signifies Nunavut’s increasing autonomy in decision-making related to land allocation, resource management, and workforce representation.

As the details of the agreement reach the public domain, they will offer a clearer picture of Nunavut’s future path towards self-governance and how it intends to manage its vast natural resources.

Winter Storm Disruptions in B.C.

While Nunavut moves towards self-governance, another Canadian region, British Columbia (B.C.), grapples with the wrath of a severe winter storm. The storm has led to extensive disruptions, with schools closed and flights canceled across the province.

Snowfall in southeastern B.C. is predicted to lessen by Thursday morning. However, additional snow accumulation of 10 to 20 centimeters is expected in parts of Vancouver Island from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. The storm may also bring freezing rain, adding to the ongoing disruptions. Vancouver International Airport has issued a warning regarding potential impacts on flight schedules.

0
Canada Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
11 mins ago
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
Twice now, Loblaw Cos. Ltd., a towering figure in Canada’s retail landscape, has found itself at the mercy of public sentiment, demonstrating the palpable influence of customer feedback on corporate decisions. The latest instance revolves around the company’s discounting policy, a contentious issue that sparked public outrage, prompting Loblaw to retract its decision. Loblaw Bows
Loblaw Retracts Decision Amid Public Backlash: A Lesson in Corporate Responsiveness
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
33 mins ago
Winnipeg Police Union Challenges City's New Transit Security Force
Navigating 'Death and Other Details': Hulu's High-Seas Murder Mystery
44 mins ago
Navigating 'Death and Other Details': Hulu's High-Seas Murder Mystery
Thomas Elms: From 'SkyMed' to 'The Boys in the Boat'
17 mins ago
Thomas Elms: From 'SkyMed' to 'The Boys in the Boat'
Hallmark's 'Betty's Bad Luck in Love': A Romantic Comedy with a Twist
31 mins ago
Hallmark's 'Betty's Bad Luck in Love': A Romantic Comedy with a Twist
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
32 mins ago
Sprinkler Mandates Trigger Closure of Seniors' Residences in Quebec
Latest Headlines
World News
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
31 seconds
Stanley Mathabatha Remains Loyal to ANC Amid Rumors of Departure
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
1 min
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
3 mins
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
4 mins
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Laptop Controversy, Melania's Take on Barron, and Geopolitical Implications
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
7 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
7 mins
MP Paray Urges Immediate Action in Paria Board Removal Following Fatal Incident Enquiry
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
7 mins
President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
7 mins
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
3 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
5 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app