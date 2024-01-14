NRI Harwinder Singh Arrested in India Following Violent Altercation with Employee

In the quiet lanes of Bhai Daya Singh Nagar, Barewal road, a violent altercation disrupted the peace, as 60-year-old Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Harwinder Singh was arrested following an incident involving his long-time employee. The incident, a stark display of aggression, has had reverberations beyond the immediate community, reflecting the darker side of disputes that escalate beyond control.

An Unexpected Call

Shyam Sunder, a dedicated employee of Singh for 22 years, manages Singh’s properties in India, a role that includes collecting rent and running a nursery on land contracted from his employer. The day started as any other, with Sunder attending to his duties, when a call from Singh turned the tide. The conversation quickly spiraled into a verbal assault, leaving Sunder taken aback and setting the stage for an encounter that would turn violent.

A Confrontation Turns Violent

Following the heated phone exchange, Singh, settled in Canada but a frequent visitor to India, confronted Sunder at his home. With tempers flaring, the situation escalated, leading Singh to take drastic measures. In a display of uncontrolled anger, Singh fired at least seven gunshots into the air with his licensed 12 bore rifle, instilling fear and panic in the vicinity.

The Aftermath

Assistant sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, acted swiftly, arresting Singh and confiscating his rifle. Singh now faces charges under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. This incident has served as a reminder of the dangerous consequences of unchecked aggression and the importance of maintaining peace and respect in all interactions.