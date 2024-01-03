Nova Scotia’s Rental Cap Increase: Impact and Implications

The Nova Scotia rental market has seen a significant shift as the cap on rent increases has been raised from two per cent to five per cent, effective from January 1, 2024. This increase applies to renters renewing their lease or signing another fixed-term lease for the same unit, but not to new tenants signing new leases. The change comes amidst a backdrop of rising costs, with the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Halifax hovering around $1,917.

Impact on Seniors

Bill van Gorder, a spokesperson for the Canadian Association of Retired Persons, voiced concerns about the potential impact of this cap increase on seniors, particularly those on fixed incomes. He noted that the additional three per cent could force seniors to make harsh choices between essential goods and going without food. Some seniors are resorting to returning to work or moving in with family and friends to cope with the financial strain, consequently leading to cutbacks on non-essential expenses.

Contrasting Perspective

On the other hand, Kevin Russell, president of the Income Property Owners Association of Nova Scotia, argued that the five per cent increase does not cover operating costs for many rental housing providers. This is particularly true for smaller owners who are grappling with increased mortgage rates and additional bureaucracy.

Government Intervention

While acknowledging these challenges, van Gorder is urging the government to step in and increase the availability of affordable housing. This intervention may require subsidies to make it feasible. He intends to bring senior citizens’ concerns to the attention of the provincial government in an upcoming meeting with Nova Scotia’s Department of Housing.