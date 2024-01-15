Nova Scotia Selects Top 10 Ideas for Healthcare System Improvement

Nova Scotia has just completed a unique democratic process to redefine its healthcare system. In a collective effort involving healthcare professionals, related sector workers, and the public, the province has selected the top 10 ideas to enhance its healthcare system. The Healthcare Improvement Challenge, which commenced in October, gathered over 2,200 suggestions, culminating in a public vote to determine the most compelling proposals.

Advertisment

Public Participation in Healthcare Decisions

The challenge was designed to identify practical, economical, and easy-to-implement solutions that would significantly benefit the healthcare system. From the original 2,200 suggestions, a shortlist of 20 was curated, which was then put to a public vote. An impressive 8,722 individuals participated, casting a total of 20,392 votes.

Top 10 Improvements Voted by the Public

Advertisment

The top 10 ideas now prioritized by the Nova Scotia government are: setting up a text notification system for appointments, providing appointment letters by email, enabling direct referrals for audiologists, supporting continuing care assistants, installing screens in emergency departments displaying wait times and health information, enabling hospital caller ID, stopping the use of emergency departments for pre-operative bloodwork, allowing patients to pre-register online, developing a registration app, and giving patients the option to cancel diagnostic imaging appointments online.

Government Commitment to Act

Premier Tim Houston confirmed that these top 10 ideas are now a priority for his government. Although the focus will be on these, the government may still mull over other ideas from the shortlist. The province is ready to work alongside health-system partners to make these improvements a reality, aiming to bring meaningful changes to the healthcare system as identified by both the public and professionals within the field.

This democratic approach to healthcare system improvement underscores the importance of public and professional input in shaping a system that works for everyone. The success of the Healthcare Improvement Challenge in Nova Scotia could serve as a promising model for other regions.