Nova Scotia Schools Remain Closed in Wake of Severe Snowstorm

In the wake of a severe snowstorm that blanketed Nova Scotia over the weekend, all schools across the Halifax area and other affected parts of the province will remain closed on Monday, February 5, 2024. The decision, announced by the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, affects all 137 schools in the district. The closure has been necessitated to facilitate snow clean-up efforts at the educational facilities and throughout the city.

Emergency Management Office's Advisory Influences Decision

The decision to keep schools closed came in light of information from the Emergency Management Office (EMO) and additional weather projections. These forecasts indicate another 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall overnight. In response to these projections, the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education and the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) have also confirmed the closure of their schools in the affected regions.

Severe Weather Conditions Continue

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, which bore the brunt of the snowfall, has cancelled Monday classes. While the Strait Regional Centre for Education has not yet announced its decision, most Nova Scotia Community College campuses and St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish have decided to stay shut. Environment Canada has forecasted an additional 15 to 25 centimetres of snow for the Halifax area, with parts of eastern Nova Scotia expected to receive another 30 to 50 centimetres. The weather conditions also include strong wind gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour. Cape Breton is anticipated to witness significant snow accumulations by Monday.

Public Advisory and Safety Measures

As the province grapples with the storm's aftermath, the police have advised residents to stay off roads, and emergency command officials are planning meetings. Plow operators are working tirelessly to clear the roads, and the province's Public Works department is following suit, operating around the clock to clear roads and highways. Businesses, barring essential pharmacies, are closed, and people are advised to rely on official municipal sources and mainstream media for accurate information. Residents are being encouraged to check on their neighbours, particularly the elderly and those with disabilities.