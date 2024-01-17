Nova Scotia RCMP Battles Impaired Driving: 125 Charges in December 2023

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Nova Scotia have unveiled their report card for December 2023, shedding light on the region's battle against impaired driving. The statistics are a clarion call, with 125 drivers booked for offences related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This scenario is a grim reminder of the potential risks lurking on the roads, and the RCMP's continuous struggle to curb them.

Specialized Training for RCMP Officers

To manage and thoroughly investigate these incidents, the Nova Scotia RCMP has equipped its personnel with specialized training. The forces encompass approximately 419 RCMP members trained in deciphering cases of drug-impairment behind the wheel. Among this cadre, 32 are distinguished as Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), a testament to their deep understanding and expertise in this niche area.

In addition, there exists a sizable team of 427 trained breath technicians. These experts operate intricate devices designed to measure blood alcohol concentration, providing critical evidence in cases of impaired driving.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

The RCMP accentuates that the refusal or failure to comply with a demand for a sobriety sample is not taken lightly. Such non-compliance can trigger criminal charges, with penalties mirroring those for impaired driving. The fines and driving prohibitions imposed vary, depending on the severity and frequency of the offences committed.

Citizen Participation in Ensuring Road Safety

Apart from their relentless efforts, the RCMP encourages citizens to play an active role in ensuring road safety. They urge the public to report erratic or unsafe drivers by dialing 911. To aid in this process, the RCMP provides a list of signs that can help identify potentially impaired drivers.

When doing so, it's crucial to provide specific information, including the vehicle's description, license plate number, and location. This collective vigilance can significantly contribute to curbing the menace of impaired driving, making Nova Scotia's roads safer for everyone.