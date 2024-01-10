Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths

As the opioid crisis intensifies in Nova Scotia, a Halifax physician, Dr. Mike Gniewek, is campaigning for an innovative yet controversial approach. Witnessing the lethal effects of unpredictable and contaminated opioids, Gniewek advocates for broader access to safer opioid supply treatment – a method that includes prescribing pharmaceutical-grade opioids as a safer alternative to street drugs, coupled with ongoing monitoring and primary health care support. However, this medical initiative is encumbered by a stark shortage of physicians willing to prescribe these safer opioids. There are only three doctors in the province, including Dr. Gniewek, who are prepared to take this step.

Rising Opioid-Related Deaths

The urgency of this issue is underscored by the grim statistics. Canada has recorded over 38,000 opioid-related overdose deaths since 2016, with a significant share of these fatalities concentrated in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. In the first quarter of this year alone, there were more than 1,900 overdose deaths, averaging 21 per day. Nova Scotia has not been spared, maintaining a steady number of opioid toxicity deaths. In both 2023 and 2022, there were 63 recorded deaths. Recent warnings from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) about illicit drugs echo this disturbing trend, following fatal overdoses in Springhill and Dartmouth.

Safer Opioid Supply: A Potential Solution?

Despite the controversy, safer opioid supply programs have demonstrated success in reducing emergency department visits and hospital admissions, as reported in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Gillian Kolla, an assistant professor at Memorial University, stresses the parallel between safer supply and how Canada regulates alcohol and cannabis. The aim is to ensure users know what they’re purchasing and consuming, thereby reducing the inherent risks associated with illicit drugs.

Turning the Tide on the Drug Crisis

The drug crisis varies greatly across the country. Provinces like British Columbia and Alberta have witnessed dramatic surges in overdose rates, primarily due to the shift from heroin to more potent opioids like fentanyl and its analogs. Kolla criticizes Canada’s enforcement-focused approach to managing illicit drugs, which, she argues, has inadvertently led to a more potent and hazardous drug supply. Voicing the concerns of many health experts, she recently co-authored a letter to the federal government, urging for policy changes that reflect the complexities of this national crisis.