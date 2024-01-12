en English
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Awaits Next Steps in RCMP Wrongdoing Probe Stalled for Nine Months

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Awaits Next Steps in RCMP Wrongdoing Probe Stalled for Nine Months

The stalled investigation into potential Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) misconduct linked to the wrongful murder conviction of the late Glen Assoun has the justice minister of Nova Scotia, Brad Johns, on standby. In 2021, the province enlisted the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia to probe the RCMP’s destruction of evidence in Assoun’s case. However, the British Columbia agency had to abandon the investigation in April 2022 amidst an influx of cases, notably police-involved shootings.

Seeking a New Investigative Body

Erin Nauss, the head of Nova Scotia’s police oversight body, is fervently seeking another agency to finish the investigation. Johns has indicated his willingness to provide additional funding if needed, emphasizing the significance of an out-of-province agency’s involvement to uphold transparency and accountability. Meanwhile, criminology professor Erick Laming suggests that the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) could undertake the investigation with their work reviewed externally to bypass further delays.

A Call for Public Inquiry

Before his death in June, Assoun had called for a public inquiry, a sentiment echoed by Claudia Chender, the leader of Nova Scotia’s opposition. Assoun’s family is frustrated with the lack of progress in the case. His daughter, Amanda Huckle, has expressed the urgency for a timely resolution. In 1999, Assoun was wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder and spent nearly 17 years in prison. His acquittal in 2019 followed a federal justice department assessment that exposed the RCMP’s failure to disclose evidence of other potential suspects.

The Need for Transparency and Accountability

The case of Glen Assoun signifies more than just a miscarriage of justice. It underscores the imperative for transparency, accountability and timeliness in the judicial process. As Johns waits for the next steps in the investigation, the eyes of Nova Scotia and the rest of Canada are upon him, looking for definitive action that will ensure that justice delayed will no longer be justice denied.

Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

