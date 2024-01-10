en English
Canada

Nova Scotia Initiates Emergency Shelter Project to Combat Homelessness

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Nova Scotia Initiates Emergency Shelter Project to Combat Homelessness

In a significant move to address the rising issue of homelessness, the government of Nova Scotia has launched a project to install emergency shelters for the homeless. The first set of these single-unit shelters, manufactured by the American firm Pallet, are slated for late January arrival. This initiative is a part of a $7.5 million investment to procure 200 shelters, with the Halifax area targeted for half of them. The first ‘village’ of these shelters is to be set up in the Halifax suburb of Lower Sackville, close to an existing homeless shelter.

Immediate Housing Solutions

The project is aimed at providing swift housing solutions, with the first 19 structures likely to be ready for occupancy within 10 days of their arrival. The initial target was to have these shelters by mid-December, but the timeline experienced delays due to the time required to find suitable land that meets the installation requirements.

Expansion Plans

Apart from the Lower Sackville site, 30 units are set to be installed in Sydney, N.S., and 20 units in Kentville, N.S. Additional units close to the Halifax Forum are anticipated to be erected in February or March. The shelters, which are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and snow loads, will be connected to power and water. The residents will have access to food, transportation, washroom, and laundry facilities.

A Step Towards Permanent Housing

The shelters are not just about providing a roof over the heads of the homeless. They also offer support and services to assist residents in transitioning to permanent housing. Moreover, residents will continue to receive financial assistance for essentials while living in these shelters. The Nova Scotia government and the Halifax Regional Municipality are also opening a new emergency shelter at the Halifax Forum, providing 50 beds for homeless individuals, with an expansion plan to increase capacity to 70. The shelter will operate 24/7 until August 31, with the province funding operational costs and meals. This development is a part of a larger effort to combat the homelessness issue in the region, with a total of 355 shelter beds across the municipality and 493 shelter beds across the province.

Canada Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

