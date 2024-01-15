Nova Scotia Food Bank Sees Surging Demand amid Housing Crisis

As the morning fog lifts over the quiet town of Sydney, Nova Scotia, Marco Amati, the general manager of Loaves and Fishes, a community kitchen and food bank, prepares for another busy day. The number of students and other individuals seeking their services has been steadily rising, a trend that Amati attributes in part to the mounting housing crisis in Sydney and surrounding areas. High rents and heating costs are consuming such a large portion of individuals' budgets that basic necessities like food are becoming unaffordable.

Surge in Food Bank Use

The data from Feed Nova Scotia paints a startling picture: a 26% increase in food bank use from 2022 to 2023 across the province. The situation worsens in Cape Breton, where the increase is a striking 48%, and in Sydney specifically, the number is a staggering 75%. The cause of this upsurge, particularly among students, remains unclear.

The Struggle of Students

Sahilpreet Singh Chatha, the president of the Cape Breton University Students' Union, sheds some light on the issue. Both international and domestic students face food insecurity and have been increasingly relying on food banks. The university, aware of this crisis, has made financial donations to local food banks and raised funds for the Students' Union food bank in an attempt to provide some relief.

Call for Government Action

While these efforts are commendable, they are not a long-term solution. Nick Jennery, executive director of Feed Nova Scotia, has called for government action with clear, time-bound goals to address the food insecurity issue. He believes that this could potentially reduce the reliance on food banks, turning them from a necessity into a safety net.