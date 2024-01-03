Nova Scotia Farm Turns Discarded Christmas Trees into Nutritious Goat Feed

As the festive season comes to a close, Hatfield Farm in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, has found a novel and sustainable way to repurpose Christmas trees. Rather than contributing to the post-holiday waste, locals are invited to donate their trees to serve a unique purpose: feeding goats. Brian Hatfield, the owner of the farm, reveals that goats relish these yuletide pines, treating them as a post-Christmas delicacy.

Goats and Christmas Trees: An Unlikely Pair

Although an uncommon sight, goats feasting on Christmas trees is not merely a spectacle. These trees, according to Hatfield, provide the goats with essential nutrients, including Vitamins A and C. Furthermore, they serve as a natural dewormer and offer excellent roughage that aids their digestive systems. It typically takes about three days for the goats to consume an entire tree, embodying the concept of waste not, want not.

Donkeys Enjoy the Wooden Delight

While the goats are particularly fond of the Christmas trees, the farm’s donkeys also partake in the festivities. However, they exhibit less enthusiasm for the needles and more for the wood, enjoying the act of chewing on it. This unusual holiday tradition thus extends beyond goats, involving other farm animals as well.

Community Support Amidst a Challenging Year

The initiative has also emerged as a testament to community spirit in Hammonds Plains, especially following a year fraught with challenges including fires and floods. Hatfield expressed profound gratitude towards the locals for their support. He encourages those interested in donating a tree to call the farm in advance to ensure they have the capacity to accept more trees. This sustainable practice demonstrates how the spirit of giving can extend beyond the holiday season, fostering a sense of community and promoting environmental sustainability.