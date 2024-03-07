Nova Scotia Extends Innovative Shelter 'The Bridge' Lease, Bolstering Integrated Health Services

Nova Scotia's groundbreaking initiative, The Bridge, an integrated services shelter offering on-site health services, has received a one-year lease extension, underscoring the province's commitment to supporting its vulnerable populations. This collaborative venture involves the departments of Community Services, Health and Wellness and Addictions and Mental Health, alongside Nova Scotia Health and service providers Adsum for Women and Children and Welcome Housing & Support Services. Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire lauded the initiative, highlighting the significant progress in housing and health services for Nova Scotians in need since its inception in May 2023.

Innovative Approach to Shelter and Health Services

Since opening its doors on Wyse Road in Dartmouth, The Bridge has become a sanctuary for approximately 185 individuals facing housing insecurity each month, successfully transitioning 42 residents into stable housing solutions. The facility's on-site health clinic has drastically reduced the need for emergency department visits and long-term hospital stays, with over 1,900 clinic visits reported. The comprehensive care model includes access to an occupational therapist, continuing care coordinator, and mental health and addictions counsellors, highlighting the shelter's unique approach to integrated health services.

Continued Support Amid Growing Needs

The extension of The Bridge's lease from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, comes with a $19 million funding package from Community Services, covering operational costs, including service providers, security, and food. Sheri Lecker, Executive Director of Adsum for Women and Children, and Laura MacKay, Executive Director of Welcome Housing & Support Services, expressed mixed feelings about the extension, stressing the ongoing need for such facilities while acknowledging the crucial support The Bridge offers to Nova Scotia's homeless population.

Looking Ahead: The Path Forward

As The Bridge prepares for another year of operation, its success brings to light the pressing issue of homelessness and the urgent need for sustainable, long-term housing solutions. While the extension is a temporary measure, it underscores the vital role of integrated service models in addressing the complex needs of those experiencing homelessness. The continued collaboration between government departments, health services, and community organizations at The Bridge serves as a model for other regions grappling with similar challenges, offering hope and tangible support to some of society's most vulnerable.