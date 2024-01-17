Nova Credit's Partnership with Creditinfo Aids Displaced Ukrainians

In a significant development aimed at aiding Ukrainian refugees displaced due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Nova Credit has announced a strategic partnership with the International Bureau of Credit Histories (IBCH) Ukraine, a Creditinfo credit bureau. This collaboration seeks to convert Ukrainian credit history into equivalent reports for use in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, thereby enabling access to vital financial services needed to rebuild lives in these nations.

Advertisment

Moving Mountains: Ukrainian Exodus

Since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in March 2022, approximately 840,000 Ukrainians have relocated to the U.S., U.K., and Canada, a number expected to rise with the ongoing conflict. These new settlers face the daunting challenge of establishing a credit history in their respective countries, a crucial aspect for accessing various financial services.

Credit Passport®: A Lifeline for Displaced Ukrainians

Advertisment

Nova Credit's solution, known as Credit Passport®, allows Ukrainian newcomers to access their foreign credit history when applying for financial products in their new countries. It bridges the credit data gap for Ukrainian expats and refugees, thus enabling them to secure jobs, rent properties, and access essential financial services. Major financial and service institutions including American Express, HSBC, Scotiabank, Verizon, and UNFCU, partner with Nova Credit, utilising the Credit Passport.

Collaboration with Creditinfo: A Step Towards Resettlement

The collaboration between Nova Credit and Creditinfo enables the instant translation of credit data from IBCH Ukraine into a local-equivalent credit report and score. This crucial facility allows lenders to assess the credit risk of new-to-country Ukrainian applicants, thereby facilitating the resettlement process.

This initiative is more than just a business partnership; it is a lifeline for displaced Ukrainians, a beacon of hope aiding them to rebuild their lives in their new countries, affirming the human spirit's resilience amid adversity.