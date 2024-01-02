Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. Settles Accrued Interests via Share Issuance

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG), a Canadian mining company specializing in graphite exploration and development, has made a pivotal announcement regarding the payment of accrued interests owed to three key investors – Investissement Québec, Pallinghurst Bond Limited, and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This payment is a key element of a private placement that was initially disclosed on November 8, 2022, and pertains to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Settlement through Common Shares

The settlement of these accrued interests will take place through the issuance of 508,521 common shares, each valued at US$2.61, translating into a sum total of approximately US$1,327,240. The issuance of these shares is contingent upon the approval of the New York Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Upon issuance, these shares will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day.

Carbon-Neutral Battery Anode Material

NMG’s commitment to sustainable energy is reflected in its ambition to become a key player in the development of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec. By targeting the burgeoning lithium-ion and fuel cell markets, NMG aims to provide leading battery and automobile manufacturers with advanced materials that meet stringent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards. This move also ensures sustainability and supply chain traceability, both of which are increasingly crucial in our environmentally conscious world.

Risks and Uncertainties

While NMG’s forward-looking statements reveal a promising vision, they are, like all such projections, subject to risks and uncertainties. These include technological trends, the effectiveness of business relationships, equipment delivery, the success of strategic initiatives, funding availability, fluctuations in commodity prices and currency, and impacts of COVID-19, among others. General economic conditions and regulatory and environmental risks also present potential challenges.