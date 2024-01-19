Northvolt Halts Construction of Montreal EV Battery Plant Amid Environmental Legal Challenge

Construction work on a new electric vehicle (EV) battery plant by Northvolt, a leading manufacturer in the industry, has come to an abrupt halt following a legal battle initiated by an environmental group. The Centre québécois du droit de l’environnement (CQDE) lodged a request for an injunction to cease the construction, citing potential environmental hazards, notably to the neighbouring wetlands.

Request for Injunction

The contentious site, located on the border between Saint-Basile-le-Grand and McMasterville, some 30 kilometers east of Montreal, had commenced tree felling earlier in the week. This action followed the approval granted by Quebec’s Ministry of the Environment. The CQDE’s request, however, led to the suspension of the construction work on Thursday. Northvolt promptly complied with this suspension to honour the legal proceedings.

The Backdrop of the Legal Challenge

Announced in September of last year and endorsed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault, the project has been hailed as ‘historic and transformative'. However, the CQDE's attorneys have raised concerns about the Environment Ministry's allegedly inconsistent standards. They argue that the same ministry had previously intervened to stop a different project in the same area over fears about wetland conservation.

Impending Court Proceedings

As the situation stands, legal representatives for Northvolt are now preparing to present their stance in court. This injunction hearing, expected to take place shortly, will be closely followed by industry stakeholders and environmental activists alike. While the CQDE and three private citizens have sought the suspension of construction work on the grounds of potential harm to biodiversity, the ministry's decision and its implications for the future of the project remain to be seen.