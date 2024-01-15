Northland Power Announces Departure of CFO, Pauline Alimchandani

In an announcement that marks a significant shift in its executive team, Northland Power Inc., a stalwart of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NPI, disclosed the forthcoming departure of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Pauline Alimchandani. The change, set for February 2024, comes as Alimchandani prepares to embark on a new professional journey.

Alimchandani's Impact

Northland's Board of Directors, led by Chairman John Brace, has expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Alimchandani's leadership. Her tenure, marked by deft stewardship and strategic acumen, came at a critical juncture in Northland's trajectory. The team she built and the financial structures she implemented will be her enduring legacy at the company.

Leadership Changes and Next Steps

While acknowledging the void left by Alimchandani's departure, Mike Crawley, the company's President and CEO, underscored the strength of the team that she leaves behind. Crawley extended his best wishes to Alimchandani for her future endeavors, emphasizing the company's readiness to navigate this transition while maintaining operational excellence.

Yet, the company remains silent on a successor for the CFO position. As speculation brews, Northland has assured its stakeholders that a comprehensive search is underway to find a new CFO capable of steering the company's financial strategy.

Other Leadership Changes

Apart from the CFO departure, Northland also announced leadership changes in its Offshore Wind division, and the promotion of Yonni Fushman to Chief Administrative and Legal Officer. These changes signal Northland's commitment to a dynamic leadership structure, ready to adapt and respond to the evolving demands of the power industry.

In the wake of these shifts, Northland Power Inc. stands at a crossroads, poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.