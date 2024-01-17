Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Tackles 2024 Budget and Major Renovation Plans

As the new year dawns, the Northern Bruce Peninsula is in the throes of a busy period, marked by a flurry of council meetings. Over a span of ten days, four council meetings have been scheduled to deliberate on municipal matters, including the 2024 budget preparation and renovation plans for a local arena/community center. The council convened on January 8 for a regular meeting, supplemented by a special meeting to discuss the 2024 capital budget. However, the special meeting slated for January 15 was called off due to harsh weather conditions. Notwithstanding, today, January 17, another special meeting is set to consider the budget for the refurbishment of the Lion's Head arena/community center.

2024 Budget and Tax Implications

The proposed budget for 2024 outlines a 7.2% hike in the tax rate coupled with a 1.67% rise in property values. This package translates into a 9.11% surge in net tax revenue, reaching a total of $8,399,770. The lion's share of the municipality's expenditure is earmarked for the upkeep of its 442 km of roads, a task that consumes more than half of the operating and capital budget.

Challenges in Road Maintenance

Price escalations, especially for road building materials, have resulted in a gap between the consultant-recommended expenditures for road maintenance and the actual spending. Public Works foresees capital expenditures to the tune of $4.8 million, which will cover construction and resurfacing costs. The funding for these projects is expected to be drawn from reserves and government grants.

Major Project: The Arena/Community Center Renovation

The flagship project under consideration is the $16 million renovation of the arena/community center. The current estimation surpasses the initially allocated $10 million, primarily due to inflationary pressures. Decisions regarding budget expansion or possible cuts in facility provisions are still under discussion.

Additional Updates

In other news, Tobermory's Fire Department has prepared a public skating rink, and the Tobermory Chamber of Commerce is in the process of rebranding to reflect its broader regional focus. The name change awaits federal approval.