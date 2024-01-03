North Okanagan Boosts Environmental Conservation with Grants for Waste Reduction Initiatives

North Okanagan’s regional authority, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), has allocated funds to three local enterprises committed to environmental conservation and waste reduction via its ReTHINK Waste Grant Program. This initiative underscores the imperative of waste minimization, with the RDNO highlighting the worrying statistic of an average 500 kilograms of garbage per person being discarded in their landfills each year.

FoodMesh: Turning Surplus Food into Sustainable Meals

The largest grant was given to FoodMesh, an entity that has devised a regional food recovery system. This organization was granted $30,000 to persist in its mission of diverting surplus or unsaleable food from landfills and redirecting it to charities and farmers. FoodMesh’s impressive track record includes the redirection of over 156,000 kilograms of food from waste. This effort has resulted in the provision of more than 193,000 meals and decreased greenhouse gas emissions by over 400 tonnes.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore: Championing a Local Circular Economy

The Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Vernon received the second largest grant of $16,000. The funds will aid the store in furthering its purpose of repurposing reusable household items and advocating for a local circular economy. ReStore stimulates the acquisition of second-hand items, thus conserving energy, resources, and reducing waste.

Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group: Raising Awareness through Art

The Silver Star Bear Stewardship Group was granted $3,500 to augment its Black Bear Education Trail and construct an art installation of a bear using repurposed steel materials. The project aims to increase consciousness about reusing and recycling for wildlife habitat preservation.

In light of these initiatives, the RDNO encourages proposals for waste-reducing projects for its next grant cycle in 2025. Their proactive approach to waste management is a testament to their commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation.