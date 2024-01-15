North Bay's 61st Annual Carnaval: A Winter Celebration 'Warming the Heart'

Mark your calendars, North Bay's 61st annual Carnaval is about to sprinkle its magic on the city. The second longest-running Carnaval celebration in Canada will commence with opening festivities at Lee Park on February 4th, 6:30 p.m. onwards. The evening is packed with family activities and a fireworks display that promises to paint the winter sky with hues of exhilaration.

'Warming the Heart': A Theme that Resonates

The launch event for the Carnaval, held at 176 Lakeshore Drive, brought together Les Compagnons des Francs Loisirs and Carnaval organizers, along with the festival's mascot, Bonhomme. Together, they unveiled this year's theme, 'Warming the Heart', a sentiment that aims to foster community bonds and create memorable experiences during the winter season.

A Celebration of Music and Community

The Carnaval will feature paid concerts by Céleste Lévis and Roch Voisine, adding a layer of melodic charm to the festive ambiance. The majority of events at the Carnaval are free, making it an inclusive celebration for all community members.

Spreading the Joy Beyond North Bay

In an effort to involve the region more deeply, the festivities are spread across multiple locations, including Lee Park, West Ferris Arena, and neighbouring communities like Mattawa, Corbeil, West Nipissing, and East Ferris. These communities are not just participants, they are collaborators, hosting some of the events in their own areas.

The organizing committee, a dedicated team of five individuals, has partnered with local organizations and sponsors to prepare activities in their areas. This broad-based approach to planning and execution underscores the Carnaval's mission to celebrate unity, community, and the joy of the season.