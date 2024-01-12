en English
North Bay Scammers Collect Fraudulent Bail Money Direct from Victims’ Homes

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
North Bay, a serene area located in the northeastern corner of Ontario, was recently shaken by a new wave of scams. Fraudsters, in a bold move, have started directly visiting victims’ homes to collect fraudulent bail money. The North Bay police were alerted on January 11 about a fresh scam that has alarmed local residents. The scheme involves phone calls placed to unsuspecting residents, falsely informing them of a relative’s arrest and need for bail money for their release from jail.

Unearthed Deception

Many recipients of these calls quickly saw through the ruse and hung up. However, in three instances, the conversation progressed to the point where a woman, posing as a lawyer, visited the homes of the victims. She collected cash and left on foot, adding a terrifyingly personal touch to the fraud. It’s suspected that she was later picked up by a large black vehicle. This revelation adds another layer of audacity to these scams, as it showcases the lengths scammers are willing to go to deceive their victims.

Police Efforts and Public Assistance

As the investigations continue, the police have released photos of the female suspect in hopes of enlisting public assistance in identifying her. The North Bay Police Service’s proactive approach in sharing information with the public is testament to their commitment to bring the culprits to justice. They have also issued safety tips, emphasizing that law officials will never ask for bail money over the phone. They are urging residents to verify such claims by contacting their family members directly.

Call to Victims

Victims who have lost money to this or any other scam are strongly encouraged to report to the North Bay Police Service. The police are determined to bring these scammers to justice and protect their community from such fraudulent activities. This incident serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving tactics employed by fraudsters and the need for continuous vigilance in protecting ourselves and our loved ones.

Canada Crime Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

