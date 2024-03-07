North Bay Museum Celebrates Community Heritage with Exciting Exhibits and Centennial Celebrations

North Bay Museum, a cornerstone of local heritage and culture, embarks on an ambitious journey to celebrate significant milestones, including the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and North Bay's centennial incorporation anniversary. Curator Naomi Hehn, with a rich background in archeology and museum studies, plays a pivotal role in these commemorations, highlighting the museum's dedication to engaging and educational exhibits.

Milestones and Celebrations

In 2024, North Bay Museum, in collaboration with the National Air Force Museum, will present a captivating exhibit to mark the RCAF's 100th anniversary. This exhibit aims to engage visitors with interactive displays, including those focused on the Snowbirds, showcasing the museum's commitment to dynamic and immersive experiences. Concurrently, North Bay prepares for its centennial celebrations, with Hehn at the helm of planning. The museum's initiatives, such as photo exhibits and music events, reflect a deep connection to the community's history and culture.

Curator's Passion and Vision

Naomi Hehn's journey to her role at North Bay Museum underscores her passion for history and museum work. Her academic achievements and practical experience, including a notable stint at Parks Canada, have equipped her with a unique perspective on museum curation. Hehn's approach emphasizes community engagement, leveraging local history and volunteer contributions to create meaningful exhibits, such as the popular Retro Video Games exhibit.

Community Engagement and Future Projects

The museum's success relies heavily on its community ties and volunteer support. Programs like "coffee and conversations" highlight the museum's role as a community hub, fostering a sense of belonging and shared history. Upcoming projects, including book launches and themed exhibits, continue to draw on local expertise and enthusiasm, ensuring the museum remains a vibrant part of North Bay's cultural landscape.

As North Bay Museum looks to the future, its role in celebrating local heritage and fostering community connections stands out. The upcoming centennial celebrations and exhibits not only honor past achievements but also pave the way for new discoveries and shared experiences, reinforcing the museum's place in the heart of the community.