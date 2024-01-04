en English
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST
Norquay Ski Resort Offers Shuttle Discount; Sunshine Village Honors Elvis

As winter’s icy grip tightens, Norquay Ski Resort, nestled near the idyllic town of Banff, has unveiled a special promotion aimed at making the slopes more accessible to skiing enthusiasts. Individuals availing themselves of the resort’s free shuttle service from the heart of Banff can now enjoy a day of exhilarating descents for a reduced rate of only $29 per person.

Stable Snowfall, Open Runs

Despite the region not having received any fresh snowfall this week, Norquay boasts a robust season total of 148 cm of snow, ensuring a thick, white blanket for skiers to carve their tracks in. As of the previous Wednesday, a total of 48 runs were open, presenting an array of options for both novice and seasoned skiers alike.

Sunshine Village Honors the King

In a separate, equally intriguing event, Sunshine Village, another resort in the Banff region, is keeping alive the tradition of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock & Roll, who was known to enjoy skiing on his birthday. The resort is hosting a celebration on January 8, inviting devotees of the music icon to hit the slopes in style. Participants who arrive dressed as Elvis are eligible for a discounted lift pass priced at $82.50.

Charity with a Twist

The proceeds from this unique event will be directed towards the Rob Chisolm Fund, which contributes to glioblastoma research at the University of Calgary. In this manner, Sunshine Village is not merely providing a day of fun-filled skiing, but also contributing to a noble cause, blending the joy of winter sports with the hope of medical advancement.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

