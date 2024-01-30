Non-Bank Financial Institutions: A Solution, Not a Problem, Says AIMCo CEO

Evan Siddall, CEO of Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo), is making a compelling case for the critical role of non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in fortifying the financial system. Contrary to the view held by some, Siddall argues that these so-called 'shadow banks' are not a liability but rather a necessary counterbalance that provides a diverse range of competitive financing sources.

The Case for NBFIs

In Siddall's view, institutions such as pension fund investment managers, insurance companies, and hedge funds, all part of the NBFI landscape, contribute significantly to the financial system's resilience. This diversity, he contends, has been instrumental in weathering recent bank collapses and other financial upheavals.

Dispelling the Notion of 'Regulatory Arbitrage'

Addressing the term 'regulatory arbitrage,' often used by traditional banks to label NBFI lending practices, Siddall counters that it is the banks themselves that have historically enjoyed implicit government guarantees, effectively a form of regulatory arbitrage. He contends that while banks are more heavily regulated due to their role in maturity transformation and leverage, NBFIs that parallel banks in terms of funding and leverage should also maintain adequate liquidity.

AIMCo's Stressed Liquidity Coverage

As an example of this, Siddall cites AIMCo's practice of maintaining a 'stressed liquidity coverage' that provides a safeguard against potential financial catastrophes. He also mentions the regular communication between the Canadian 'Maple 8' pension fund investors and the Bank of Canada, a strategic move designed to manage market stresses effectively.

In conclusion, Siddall believes that the regulatory advancements following the 2008-09 financial crisis have led to a more stable and resilient financial system. This includes the growth of NBFIs, which he sees as a testament to the system's improved ability to withstand shocks and deliver a wide range of financing options.