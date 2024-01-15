Nominations Open for 2024 Toronto Community Champion Award: A Call to Celebrate Community Organizations

In a bid to celebrate outstanding community organizations, the City of Toronto, in alliance with United Way Greater Toronto, has opened nominations for the annual 2024 Toronto Community Champion Award. This award is a testament to the exemplary contributions of community organizations in bolstering the health and unity of Toronto residents, with emphasis on Black, Indigenous, and other equity-deserving groups.

Shining Light on Community Champions

The Toronto Community Champion Award is designed to laud those organizations that have demonstrated deep-rooted ties within their communities, fostered strategic partnerships, and developed cogent programs and services that cater to local needs. These organizations display an intimate understanding of Toronto's multifaceted population and strive to address critical equity issues head-on.

Eligibility Criteria and Nomination Process

Eligibility for nomination prioritizes organizations that primarily concentrate on community service. They are required to be non-profit, based in Toronto, comprise a minimum of three individuals, be directed by a volunteer Board, and should not have previously received the award for the same initiative. The focus is on organizations serving Indigenous, Black, and other equity-deserving communities, highlighting inclusivity and innovation.

Nominations for the 2024 Toronto Community Champion Award are open until Sunday, February 11, at 11:55 p.m. The nomination process is conveniently accessible on the City’s website, with the provision that only Toronto residents are eligible to nominate. The winners will be announced in May, followed by a grand award ceremony.

A Call to Recognize Deserving Organizations

Toronto's Mayor Olivia Chow, while expressing gratitude to United Way Greater Toronto for their collaboration, urged residents to nominate deserving organizations. This call to action underscores the collective responsibility of Toronto's citizens to recognize and appreciate the tireless efforts of these community organizations in enhancing the city's health and unity.