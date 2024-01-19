Noki Farms: An Innovative Urban Farming Venture in Guelph

In the heart of Guelph, Ontario, a revolution in agriculture is taking place. At the city's downtown locale, the Old Quebec Street mall, a unique farm has sprouted that defies traditional farming norms. Nykole Crevits and Karl Fellbaum, the brains behind this urban farm, have drawn upon their science backgrounds to cultivate a diverse variety of mushrooms and microgreens within an indoor environment.

Introducing Noki Farms

Named Noki Farms, this urban agricultural venture specialises in growing a variety of eight greens, including speckled pea, broccoli, and red cabbage. The farm also boasts at least eleven types of mushrooms, such as oyster, lion's mane, and wild enoki. The distinctiveness of Noki Farms lies in its method of cultivation. It does not rely on soil but instead utilises hydroponics and aquaponics within a controlled environment.

Consistent Quality and Pricing

This method allows for consistent quality and pricing year-round, irrespective of external weather conditions. It also offers significant environmental benefits by reducing carbon dioxide emissions and minimising the transportation and packaging issues associated with traditional food production.

Aiming to Double Output

Currently, Noki Farms produces about 200 kilograms of food monthly, but they are not stopping there. Crevits and Fellbaum aim to double this output. Despite the challenges of maintaining the different greens and mushrooms in a single environment, Noki Farms has been successful in urban farming. They provide an innovative and eco-friendly solution to local agriculture, proving that the future of farming could very well be indoors.