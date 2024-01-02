NMG Issues Shares to Pave the Way for Sustainable Energy Revolution

In a strategic move, NMG has declared the issuance of 508,521 common shares priced at US$2.61 each, amounting to a gross total of US$1,327,240. The shares will be allocated as payment for accrued interests due on December 31, 2023, pertinent to the fourth quarter of that year. The interests are linked to the maturity, conversion, or redemption of specific notes. The issuance of these common shares is dependent on the approval of the Exchanges and will be subjected to a hold period of four months and one day post-issuance.

An Ambition to Spearhead Sustainable Energy

NMG has articulated its intent to become a pivotal player in the sustainable energy sector. The company is set on establishing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada. This initiative is aimed at the burgeoning lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. NMG is committed to adhering to high Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and seeks to position itself as a key supplier to premier battery and automotive manufacturers across the globe.

Advocacy for Sustainable and Traceable Production

NMG endorses the production of high-performance, reliable advanced materials while ensuring sustainability and traceability within the supply chain. The company’s recent announcement regarding the issue of common shares aligns with its broader ambition of advancing the sustainable energy revolution. NMG’s strategic initiatives and commitment to high ESG standards reflect its determination to establish a robust and sustainable presence in the expanding lithium-ion and fuel cell markets.