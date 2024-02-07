NIVEA Unveils Revolutionary Luminous630 Collection in Canada

Leading skincare brand, NIVEA, has unveiled its latest innovation in skincare, the Luminous630 collection, in Canada. This revolutionary skincare line is the culmination of a decade-long research journey, primarily focused on the reduction and prevention of dark spots on the skin.

A Decade of Research Culminates in Luminous630

At the heart of the Luminous630 collection is the molecule 630, a groundbreaking discovery that has the power to regulate the tyrosinase enzyme. This enzyme plays a critical role in skin pigmentation, and its regulation can help balance irregularities in skin pigmentation, thereby reducing the appearance of dark spots.

Three Key Products Promise Smoother, More Radiant Skin

The Luminous630 collection includes three pivotal products: the Advanced Serum, the Even Tone Cream, and the Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream. Each product is fortified with hyaluronic acid, a critical skincare ingredient known for its hydrating properties. When used as a comprehensive regimen, these products promise not just immediate results, but also long-lasting benefits, leading to smoother and more radiant skin.

NIVEA: A Legacy of Innovation in Skincare

Behind the Luminous630 collection is a legacy of innovation, spearheaded by Beiersdorf Canada, the parent company of NIVEA. With over 135 years of experience in the skincare market, Beiersdorf is a global leader in providing high-quality and cutting-edge skincare solutions. The launch of the Luminous630 collection in Canada further solidifies this position, promising a new era in skincare that addresses the common concern of dark spots.