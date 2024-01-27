Nipissing Lakers Hockey Teams Suffer Defeats, Look Ahead to Upcoming Games

The Nipissing Lakers varsity hockey teams faced setbacks in their recent games at Memorial Gardens, with both the men's and women's teams experiencing losses. Despite demonstrating resilience and skill, the Lakers fell short against their respective opponents.

Women's Team: Close Contest Ends in Loss

The Lakers women's team, one of the top contenders in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA), was challenged by the Guelph Gryphons in a nail-biting contest. The match, which kept spectators on edge, concluded in a 2-1 overtime defeat for the Lakers.

The game was marked by Malory Dominico's tying goal in the second period, which momentarily gave hope to the Lakers. However, the Gryphons managed to secure the win with a decisive power-play goal in overtime. The Lakers women's team, despite this loss, remains a powerful force in the OUA and is keen to bounce back in their upcoming game against the Brock Badgers.

Men's Team: Early Lead Overturned

In a separate match, the Lakers men's team faced a tough encounter against the TMU Bold. The game started on a promising note for the Lakers, with early goals from Kyle Foreman and David Campbell. However, the Bold responded with a late surge, netting three third-period goals against the Lakers, culminating in a 6-2 loss.

This defeat has, nonetheless, not dampened the Lakers' spirit. The men's team, fighting for a better playoff seeding, is keen to turn the tables in their next game against the same opponent.

As they prepare for their upcoming matches, both the Lakers men's and women's teams remain committed to improving their standings. The recent defeats, while disappointing, have served as a catalyst for both teams to double down on their efforts and deliver stronger performances in their future games.