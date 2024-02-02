Ninepoint Energy Fund Bags Prestigious FundGrade A+ Award

In a significant development from the financial services industry, Toronto-based investment management firm, Ninepoint Partners LP, has received a noteworthy acknowledgment for its Ninepoint Energy Fund. The Fund was awarded the esteemed FundGrade A+ Award at Fundata's Evening of Excellence in 2023, highlighting its exceptional performance over the previous calendar year.

Energy Fund's Performance

The Ninepoint Energy Fund is dedicated to achieving long-term capital growth by investing in the energy and resources sector. This includes companies that are part of the exploration, development, production, and distribution of oil, gas, coal, uranium, among other related activities. The Fund's returns are calculated based on Series F units, net of fees, and are annualized for periods extending beyond a year as of December 31, 2023.

Award Recognition

The FundGrade A+ rating is an independent measure instituted by Fundata Canada Inc. This measure evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance through various ratios and a GPA-style calculation. Funds that maintain a GPA of 3.5 or greater are felicitated with this award, making it a mark of distinction within the financial services industry.

Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners, the firm behind the award-winning Fund, manages approximately $7.8 billion in assets. It offers a variety of investment strategies in Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X, and Digital Assets. However, the firm has also cautioned investors about the various risks associated with the Fund. These include concentration, credit, currency, and market risks, among others. It is important to note that the returns are based on historical data, and mutual funds are not guaranteed, with values subject to change and past performance not necessarily indicative of future results.